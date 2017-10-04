Roddy White Defends Cam Newton's Comments About Female Reporter's Question

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a sexist remark during his Wednesday press conference, and former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White felt the need to defend it on his Twitter page:

White's tweet was in response to Newton laughing and saying it was "funny to hear a female talk about routes" when he was asked a question by Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer.

Bridget Condon of ABC 11 in Durham, North Carolina, passed along video of Newton's comment:

Panthers spokesman Steven Juston released a statement, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com: "I have spoken with Jourdan and Cam and I know they had a conversation where he expressed regret for using those words. We strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable for everyone covering the team."

Rodrigue responded to the situation on Twitter and made it clear she didn't find the situation amusing and thought the quarterback made things worse in an interaction afterward:

The Association of Women in Sports Media responded to Newton's comments as well and said it was "very discouraged by Cam Newton's disrespectful remarks and actions."

As for White, he played his entire career with the Falcons from 2005 through 2015 and had the opportunity to play against Newton and the NFC South rival Panthers a number of times during his 11 seasons.