WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 4
The October 4 episode of NXT was the best television produced by the brand since TakeOver: Brooklyn III, and with a main event that pit Drew McIntyre against Roderick Strong, it is not difficult to see why.
The match, an intense war between the NXT champion and his No. 1 contender, reminded audiences of the immense talent that populates the top of the NXT card at this point.
Elsewhere on the card, Kairi Sane returned to Full Sail University, determined to continue her winning ways. Ruby Riot sought to settle differences with Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, while Nikki Cross again made her presence felt.
Then there was the scheduled debut of Lio Rush, though that did not go according to plan.
Who prevented the celebrated athlete from competing in his first match?
Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay
After Nikki Cross inexplicably joined Ruby Riot for a match with Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, Riot once again found herself facing a two-on-one war with the Iconic Duo and in need of Cross' assistance.
Early, the numbers disadvantage took its toll on Riot. She was beaten down and at the mercy of her egotistical opponents.
Cross made her presence felt and, after a hot tag, exploded into the match, taking the fight to Kay and Royce.
The heels cleared Riot out of the equation, and Royce flattened Cross but only scored a two-count.
The action continued until Riot scored the pinfall on Kay, picking up another quality win for the unlikely teammates.
Result
Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.
Grade
B
Analysis
The "why" behind Cross' recent teaming with Ruby Riot is one of the more intriguing stories in NXT, especially taking into consideration how many wars they had in the past.
It would be nice to see Royce and Kay win for once, but as it is, the Riot-Cross alliance is incredibly fun to watch.
Lio Rush vs. Aleister Black
Before the match between the debuting Lio Rush and Aleister Black could get underway, Velveteen Dream attacked Rush. He destroyed him with his top-rope elbow drop and urged Black to join him in the ring.
Black sat in the squared circle, as he is prone to do, while Dream vowed to make him say his name.
Grade
A
Analysis
What better way for Dream to draw heat than by robbing fans of a match between Black and Rush that probably would have torn the house down?
The dynamic between the eccentric Dream and enigmatic Black has been electric thus far and created great intrigue about a potential match between the two.
Of everything NXT is doing correctly right now, this may be the most awesome.
Kairi Sane vs. Aliyah
After winning the Mae Young Classic, Kairi Sane looked to continue her winning ways, battling NXT mainstay Aliyah.
The Toronto-born Aliyah got some offense in early, but it was all downhill from there.
Sane rolled over her opponent, delivering a crushing spear and her trademark elbow drop for the victory.
Result
Kairi Sane defeated Aliyah.
Grade
A
Analysis
As a match, this was one-sided and not at all competitive.
As a showcase for Sane, it was fantastic.
It is obvious that she is the favorite to win the vacant women's title, and it is not at all difficult to see why. She is a fantastic talent who already is beloved by the NXT faithful. Convincing victories will only help her build that Superstar aura.
Drew McIntyre vs. Roderick Strong
The war between NXT champion Drew McIntyre and Roderick Strong provided this week's show with an explosive main event.
A big backbreaker, which drew a huge reaction from the crowd, earned Strong the advantage and set him up to control the heart of the match.
Late in the match, McIntyre delivered a Razor's Edge from the top rope, drawing a big near-fall. The Claymore looked to follow, but Strong blasted him with three knees to the face that momentarily halted momentum.
Strong delivered a Sick Kick, but McIntyre evaded pinfall by rolling to the ring apron. Sensing victory was near, Strong tried for a dive, but McIntyre cut him off. He slammed him back-first into the ring post, flattened him with Future Shock inside the squared circle and finished him with the Claymore for the win.
After the match, the Superstars exchanged a sign of respect. As Strong headed backstage, though, The Undisputed Era confronted him, having a few words with their fellow Ring of Honor export to close out the eventful broadcast.
Result
Drew McIntyre defeated Roderick Strong.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a phenomenal main event that immediately makes the audience want to see Strong and McIntyre square off again.
The sequencing was fantastic. The strong style and dramatic near-falls came together to create an exciting and awe-inspiring main event.
The best part of the entire ordeal was not what happened between the ropes but, rather, the "tune in next week" nature of Strong's encounter with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. Hooks like that have been missing in WWE for a long time.