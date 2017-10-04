WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 4

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The October 4 episode of NXT was the best television produced by the brand since TakeOver: Brooklyn III, and with a main event that pit Drew McIntyre against Roderick Strong, it is not difficult to see why.

The match, an intense war between the NXT champion and his No. 1 contender, reminded audiences of the immense talent that populates the top of the NXT card at this point.

Elsewhere on the card, Kairi Sane returned to Full Sail University, determined to continue her winning ways. Ruby Riot sought to settle differences with Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, while Nikki Cross again made her presence felt.

Then there was the scheduled debut of Lio Rush, though that did not go according to plan.

Who prevented the celebrated athlete from competing in his first match?

