Jacquies Smith Released by Buccaneers After 4 Seasons

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released defensive end Jacquies Smith on Wednesday, just days after he made his season debut against the New York Giants.

Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reported the news.

Smith, 27, missed all but one game of the 2016 season after suffering a torn ACL. He was on the field for seven snaps in Sunday's win over the New York Giants, his first on-field action in over a year.