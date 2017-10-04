    Jacquies Smith Released by Buccaneers After 4 Seasons

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 29: Jacquies Smith #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 29, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Bucs 25-12. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released defensive end Jacquies Smith on Wednesday, just days after he made his season debut against the New York Giants.

    Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reported the news.

    Smith, 27, missed all but one game of the 2016 season after suffering a torn ACL. He was on the field for seven snaps in Sunday's win over the New York Giants, his first on-field action in over a year.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

     

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Gase Defends Cutler's Body Language

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lions DT Got Harassing Calls After Protest

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cam: ‘Funny’ to Hear Female Talk Routes

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Luck: 'I'll Definitely Play This Season'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report