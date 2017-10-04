Adreian Payne Suffers Hand Injury, No Timeline for Return

Gary Bassing/Getty Images

Orlando Magic forward Adreian Payne is out for an undetermined amount of time after suffering a fractured bone in his left hand.

Per an official release from the Magic, Payne fractured the fourth metacarpal in his left hand during practice on Wednesday and his return timetable will depend on how he responds to treatment and how quickly his hand heals.

Payne is entering his first season with the Magic after signing a two-way contract with the team on Aug. 21. The 26-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves after being acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

A first-round pick by the Hawks in 2015, Payne started last season shuttling back and forth between the Timberwolves and Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League. He missed one month from Feb. 3 through Mar. 25 after being diagnosed with a low platelet count.

The Magic have depth at power forward with Aaron Gordon entering the 2017-18 season as the starter. Jonathan Isaac, who was the team's first-round draft pick in June, will backup Gordon. Khem Birch and Damjan Rudez can also play the position for head coach Frank Vogel.

In 102 NBA games, Payne is averaging four points and three rebounds while shooting 39.9 percent from the field.