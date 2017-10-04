    Akeem Spence Says He's Gotten Harassing Phone Calls Since Anthem Protest

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2017

    Detroit Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence (97) watches during NFL football training camp in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, July 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Detroit Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence said Wednesday that he has received harassing voicemails on his personal phone after he decided to kneel during the national anthem prior to the team's Week 3 clash with the Atlanta Falcons. Spence also said his father has received calls.

    "It was just nonsense, man," Spence said, according to MLive.com's Kyle Meinke. "Nonsense voicemails, just stuff like that. It was weird. I don't know how they got my number or my father's number. 

    "It was just some harsh words, but it's just people being bitter and everything like that. I didn't take anything from it. Like I said, I pray for those people because right now we need that in this country. We need prayer. We need people to come together. We need unity. So that's all I want, man, and that's all I want for everybody else."

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

