7 Keys to Victory in Philadelphia Eagles' Week 5 Matchup

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will take to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for just the second time this season and bring a NFC East lead home with them as they clash with the Arizona Cardinals.

Philadelphia comes into this one on the heels of two impressive victories, but the Cardinals will be riding high after a thrilling overtime victory over San Francisco.

Arizona is still trying to figure out how to replace David Johnson, but it's beginning to find a winning formula behind defense and the ageless Carson Palmer.

It may only be Week 5, but it's not far-fetched to draw the conclusion this matchup could have playoff implications in the NFC.

At 3-1 with two divisional victories, the Eagles have proved they're in the thick of the NFC East mix. On the other end, Arizona looks to be in a serious NFC West logjam, and at 2-2 a big road win in Philly could give them some much-needed momentum going into the middle of the season.

The Eagles have been efficient in almost every category as they've built their divisional lead, but that will need to continue against a Cardinals squad without many holes.

Let's take a look at what needs to be done to get the home win.