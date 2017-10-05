7 Keys to Victory in Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 5 Matchup

1 of 7

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Steelers defense did a great job of containing what could have been an explosive Ravens run game in Week 4, holding it to just 82 total yards after three straight weeks of 130 rushing yards or more. Linebacker Ryan Shazier and defensive end Cameron Heyward were among the biggest contributors in the effort, the latter winning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for the performance.

But it cannot be forgotten that just one week earlier, the Steelers allowed the Chicago Bears to run for 222 yards. Nor can it be forgotten that the Jaguars are even more prolific a running team than the Bears, ranking first in rushing attempts and second in rushing yardage, including 285 yards and three scores for rookie running back Leonard Fournette. Yet again, Pittsburgh's ability to stop the run will be tested in a big way.

Last week was an improvement, no doubt, but the next step is for the Steelers' defense to prove it can stop the run regularly, with consistency, and Fournette and company will be the next big opportunity to succeed or fail at that venture. Like Chicago, the Steelers know that the Jaguars are a run-first, run-next, keep-running team but yet could do nothing to stop it or adjust in Week 3. They cannot find themselves in the same position again, lest they experience the same results.