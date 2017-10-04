Cowboys DE Charles Tapper Reportedly to Be Placed on IR with Foot Injury

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Charles Tapper will reportedly be out indefinitely with a "possible" fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, according to the Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tapper will have surgery and be placed on injured reserve.

Prior to hitting the shelf, the 2016 fourth-round pick managed one sack and three total tackles in two appearances.

If there's a sliver of good news for the Cowboys, it's that defensive lineman David Irving is slated to make his 2017 debut Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Last season, Irving registered a career-high four sacks, 17 total tackles and a team-high four forced fumbles.

Through four games, the Cowboys rank tied for third in the NFL with 12 sacks, while the Packers have allowed 15 as injuries have wreaked havoc on their protection scheme.