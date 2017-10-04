Kings to Honor Victims, Heroes of Las Vegas Shooting After Staff Member Killed

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Prior to their Thursday night 2017-18 season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers at Staples Center, the Los Angeles Kings will honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting Sunday night.

The team announced Wednesday that it plans to recognize Christiana Duarte, who died in the shooting. She worked as a Kings Fan Service Associate. It will also honor the rest of the victims and first responders.

At least 59 people were killed and over 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in recent United States history, per CNN's Holly Yan.

In a profile of Duarte, Michael Scott Davidson of the Las Vegas Journal-Review noted the University of Arizona graduate, 22, took the marketing job with the Kings after graduating with a degree in that field earlier this year.

Kings president Luc Robitaille spoke about Duarte in Wednesday's statement:

"Our organization is overwhelmed with grief over the loss of our colleague Chrissy. We would like to thank everyone for their outreach, love and support. In just a brief period of time, Chrissy had an immeasurable impact on all of us. We want to make every effort to ensure that everyone knows how special she was and the impact she already had made on so many people. We would also ask that everyone please understand and respect her family's wish for privacy at this difficult time."

The Kings players will wear "CD" stickers on their helmets in honor of Duarte, while staff members will wear pins in her honor.

The proceeds from a 50/50 raffle at the game will go to the Las Vegas Victims' Fund.