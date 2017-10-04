Evan Turner, Sideline Reporter Help Victim of Freeway Accident

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers forward Evan Turner and Comcast SportsNet Northwest sideline reporter Brooke Olzendam helped a woman on the Interstate 5 freeway after an accident Monday.

Per Joe Freeman of the Oregonian, Olzendam was driving behind Dianna Black when Black's vehicle hit a van in front of her after the van swerved so hard it made a 180-degree turn into oncoming freeway traffic.

Turner, who was traveling along the same route as Olzendam and Black, stopped his vehicle when he saw the situation.

"Turner, who was traveling home after the Blazers' Monday afternoon practice in Tualatin, checked in with Black while Olzendam talked to an Emergency Medical Technician," Freeman wrote. "He helped Black out of her car and guided her to his passenger seat, where Olzendam asked a series of questions prompted by the EMT."

Medical personnel arrived on the scene approximately 10 minutes after Turner and Olzendam were able to help Black out of her car, according to Freeman.

Black described Turner and Olzendam as her "angels" to Freeman after they were able to get her to safety.

"They helped me," Black said. "They got me out of my car and away from the airbags. It was smoking. Brooke calmed me down a lot."

Turner deflected any credit from himself, telling Freeman that Olzendam "did the bulk of the work and she's the real hero."

Olzendam also gave Black two tickets to Tuesday's preseason game between the Blazers and Phoenix Suns across from Portland's bench, per Freeman.