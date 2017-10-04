Rashard Lewis, Kenyon Martin Highlight BIG3 Returning Players

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The BIG3, which Fox Sports renewed for a second season, announced 18 players/coaches have agreed to two-year contracts to return to the league.

Former NBA All-Stars Rashard Lewis and Kenyon Martin highlight the returning players. Martin will be joined by co-captain Al Harrington, and the two will attempt to win back-to-back championships as members of Trilogy.

Allen Iverson, who was the biggest name announced for the first season, was not among 18 players/coaches announced Wednesday.

"The league tendered offers to all of its first year Player Captains, Co-captains and Coaches, giving them the opportunity to re-sign before engaging new talent—a process which will get underway shortly," the BIG3's statement read.

Iverson's tenure with the league was mostly a bust, with the former NBA MVP playing minimal minutes and even failing to show up to a Dallas stop on the schedule. That resulted in a one-game suspension from the BIG3.

Co-Founder Ice Cube said the league's first season was "all about survival," per Rick Maese of the Washington Post, and he looks to make a more stable model for the BIG3 going forward.

"Doing this season was incredibly eye-opening," Cube said. "Trying to create the market and promote a league at the same time is a pretty daunting task when you really look at it from the outside."

Bringing back players will help stabilize the league into something recognizable, and there may be an increased interest from other players in joining the pool after a successful first season.