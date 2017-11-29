    Bowl Games Schedule 2017-18 Dates, Live-Stream Info and Predictions

    By this time next week, we will not only know the four teams that made the playoffs, with a shot at a national championship, but also the pairings of every postseason bowl game.

    We'll know even sooner than that, since the final College Football Playoff rankings come out on Sunday and all bowl matchups will be set immediately afterward.

    The penultimate rankings came out on Tuesday, with a new No. 1 and two new teams in the top four.

    The CFP games and New Year's Six bowls are the big draws, but bowl season overall is so great because of the sheer number of games and the matchups they produce.

    Here's how we project those will end up, with only a few games left to impact the pairings:

    2017-18 Bowl Projections
    BowlDateTeamTeamLive Stream
    CelebrationDec. 16GramblingNorth Carolina A&TWatchESPN
    New OrleansDec. 16Southern MissTroyWatchESPN
    CureDec. 16Georgia StateWestern KentuckyCBSSports.com
    Las VegasDec. 16Fresno StateOregonWatchESPN
    New MexicoDec. 16North TexasSan Diego StateWatchESPN
    CamelliaDec. 16Appalachian StateAkronWatchESPN
    Boca RatonDec. 19Florida AtlanticTempleWatchESPN
    FriscoDec. 20Colorado StateSMUWatchESPN
    GasparillaDec. 21Florida InternationalSouth FloridaWatchESPN
    BahamasDec. 22OhioUABWatchESPN
    PotatoDec. 22Central MichiganWyomingWatchESPN
    BirminghamDec. 23HoustonLouisiana TechWatchESPN
    Armed ForcesDec. 23ArmyUTSAWatchESPN
    Dollar GeneralDec. 23Arkansas StateToledoWatchESPN
    Heart of DallasDec. 26Texas TechUCLAWatchESPN
    Quick LaneDec. 26DukeNorthern IllinoisWatchESPN
    CactusDec. 26ArizonaIowa StateWatchESPN
    IndependenceDec. 27Florida StateMarshallWatchESPN
    PinstripeDec. 27Boston CollegeMichiganWatchESPN
    Foster FarmsDec. 27IowaWashington StateFoxSportsGo
    TexasDec. 27Kansas StateTexas A&MWatchESPN
    MilitaryDec. 28NavyVirginiaWatchESPN
    Camping WorldDec. 28TexasVirginia TechWatchESPN
    HolidayDec. 28NorthwesternStanfordFoxSportsGo
    AlamoDec. 28Oklahoma StateWashingtonWatchESPN
    BelkDec. 29MissouriWake ForestWatchESPN
    SunDec. 29Arizona StateLouisvilleCBSSports.com
    Music CityDec. 29KentuckyPurdueWatchESPN
    ArizonaDec. 29New Mexico StateUtah StateWatchESPN
    Cotton (NY6)Dec. 29AlabamaTCUWatchESPN
    TaxSlayerDec. 30Mississippi StateNorth Carolina StateWatchESPN
    LibertyDec. 30MemphisWest VirginiaWatchESPN
    Fiesta (NY6)Dec. 30Penn StateUSCWatchESPN
    Orange (NY6)Dec. 30Miami (Florida)Ohio StateWatchESPN
    OutbackJan. 1Michigan StateSouth CarolinaWatchESPN
    Peach (NY6)Jan. 1GeorgiaUCFWatchESPN
    CitrusJan. 1LSUNotre DameWatchESPN
    Rose (CFP)Jan. 1AuburnOklahomaWatchESPN
    Sugar (CFP)Jan. 1ClemsonWisconsinWatchESPN
    Our projection factors in no changes in the top four, meaning No. 1 Clemson beats No. 7 Miami in the ACC title game, No. 2 Auburn takes down No. 6 Georgia for the second time in less than a month for the SEC title, No. 3 Oklahoma beats No. 11 TCU for the Big 12 crown and No. 4 Wisconsin remains unbeaten with a win over No. 8 Ohio State.

    If any of those results don't happen, that's when the uncertainty begins.

    Of the top four, Clemson (11-1) has the best chance to remain in the playoffs with a loss. Besides being the defending champions, the Tigers own a win over Auburn (10-2), arguably the hottest team in the country after beating previously unbeaten No. 1 teams Georgia and Alabama in November. Falling to Miami (10-1) could give the ACC two teams and leave two power conferences on the outside of the playoffs.

    One league we know almost for certain that won't be vying for the national title is the Pac-12. No. 10 USC (10-2) is the highest-ranked team, and even with a win over No. 12 Stanford, the Trojans don't figure to be able to rise enough to get in.

    The same goes for TCU (10-2), even if it avenges its 38-20 loss at Oklahoma from Nov. 11, and if the Horned Frogs win the Big 12 crown, that will no doubt knock that conference out of the playoffs.

    Ohio State (10-2) isn't out of it, but it would probably need to run Wisconsin off the field in order to be the Big Ten's playoff representative. That would mean a result similar to the Buckeyes' 59-0 win over the Badgers in the 2014 conference championship that propelled them into the playoffs en route to the national title.

    With three of the top six teams in the latest rankings, the SEC is as close to a guarantee of having a playoff qualifier as there can be. It also has the only candidate to get in without playing in a conference championship, as Alabama (11-1) is No. 5 and just waiting for someone above it to slip up. Two SEC entrants isn't likely but not impossible, particularly if Auburn holds serve against Georgia.

           

    Statistics are provided by CFBStats unless otherwise noted. Follow Brian J. Pedersen on Twitter at @realBJP.

