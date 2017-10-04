Marco Reus Says He's Considering Leaving Borussia Dortmund in 2019

TF-Images/Getty Images

Injury-hit Marco Reus has admitted he does not know where he will end up and revealed he could consider leaving current club Borussia Dortmund when his contract expires in 2019.

Per GQ (via Allan Valente of Sky Sports) the creative German midfielder—currently sidelined until early next year due to a cruciate ligament tear—has been linked in the past to Premier League clubs and he said he could consider a move away from BVB in the future:

"There are four or five international clubs who interest me. On May 31, 2019, I will turn 30. That would be my last big contract and a final opportunity to try something different.

"I have to be honest and fair and say I don't know where I'll end up. At the moment, I'm very happy in Dortmund and not thinking about what happens after 2019. But of course, the time will come and then I will sit down and calmly make a decision."

Reus, 28, is a hugely talented attacking player, able to operate through the middle or on the flanks.

Since joining Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012 he has scored 56 goals and provided 34 assists in 125 Bundesliga appearances, per WhoScored.com.

However, he has been plagued by injury. Among his numerous spells on the sidelines he missed Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup win because of an ankle problem as well as UEFA Euro 2016 due to a groin issue.

BVB have been forced to cope without him on numerous occasions and arguably there could be a benefit for all involved if Reus opted for a change of scenery by moving to a new club.