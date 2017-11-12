NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Hits and Misses from Week 12 Polls

0 of 6

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Chaos returned to college football this weekend, taking out four Top 10 teams and completely reshaping the Associated Press and Amway polls. Just like it seems to do around this time every year.

So much upheaval means the next poll looks nothing like the previous ones, as teams that lost tend to take a tumble while big winners from the weekend end up soaring. But so much change also comes with the opportunity for disagreement among voters.

Where did they get it right, and where could they have done better? Check out how we see it.