Andrew Luck Says He Will 'Definitely Play' This Season Despite Shoulder Injury

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck said Wednesday he'll "definitely" play during the 2017 NFL season despite missing the team's first four games with a shoulder injury.

Ian Rapoport‏ of the NFL Network noted Luck, who participated in his first limited practice session of the regular season, confirmed the surgery he's recovering from is a posterior labrum repair. Bob Kravitz of WTHR passed along the QB's comments about his outlook.

"I'll definitely play this year," he said. "No question."

Luck underwent shoulder surgery in January, and Colts owner Jim Irsay posted a message on social media declaring he'd "be ready for season!"

By August, however, head coach Chuck Pagano said the organization wasn't sure exactly when the face of the franchise would be ready for action.

"We are where we are with that," he told reporters. "There's no timeline. When they say he's healthy and ready to go, we'll get him out there. He's played a lot of football."

Luck has remained sidelined through the first month of the season and still doesn't have a definitive timetable for a return to the starting lineup.

The 28-year-old Stanford product completed 63.5 percent of his throws for 4,240 yards with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions en route to a 96.4 passer rating in 15 games last season.

Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett have struggled to fill the void. Their combined 71.6 passer rating ranks 28th in the NFL through four weeks, though Brissett has at least shown flashes of playmaking ability with four total TDs since taking the reins of the offense over the last three games.

Luck will likely need to return in the near future if the Colts want to salvage their playoff hopes following a 1-3 start. He's already been ruled out for Week 5, so his next chance to start would come on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 16.