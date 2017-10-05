NFL TV Schedule 2017: Week 5 Channel Guide, Coverage Map and Live Stream

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

If you've caught a glimpse of the early odds heading into Week 5 of the 2017 NFL season, you'll notice that there aren't any huge favorites in the point spreads.

That's a good thing, because it means these games could end up being down-to-the-wire close. And if there's one thing the current NFL season has been lacking, it's close, nail-biter games.

Curious about how to catch the coming games?

Here's the coverage map for all the Week 5 games, courtesy of 506 Sports:

Below is all the information you need to know about the TV schedule for Week 5, as well as some picks and previews for the can't-miss matchups on deck.

If you're on the go this weekend, you can live stream every game on NFL Sunday Ticket, or you can catch the CBS games on CBS All Access and the Fox games on Fox Sports Go either on desktop or via the apps.

NFL Week 5 Schedule, Odds and Predictions

Thursday, Oct. 5

New England (-5) at Tampa Bay: 8:25 p.m., CBS; Prediction: Patriots 30, Buccaneers 20

Sunday, Oct. 8

Arizona at Philadelphia (-6): 1 p.m., Fox; Prediction: Cardinals 17, Eagles 28

Buffalo at Cincinnati (-2.5): 1 p.m. CBS; Prediction: Bills 21, Bengals 14

Carolina at Detroit (-2.5): 1 p.m. Fox; Prediction: Lions 28, Panthers 14

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh (-9): 1 p.m. CBS; Prediction: Steelers 24, Jaguars 17

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants (-3.5): 1 p.m. CBS; Prediction: Giants 17, Chargers 10

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland (-1.5): 1 p.m. Fox; Prediction: Browns 17, Jets 14

San Francisco at Indianapolis (Ev): 1 p.m. Fox; Prediction: Colts 10, 49ers 7

Tennessee (-3) at Miami: 1 p.m. CBS; Prediction: Titans 21, Dolphins 10

Baltimore at Oakland (-4): 4:05 p.m. CBS; Prediction: Raiders 17, Ravens 14

Seattle (-2.5) at L.A. Rams: 4:05 p.m. CBS; Prediction: Rams 31, Seahawks 21

Green Bay at Dallas (-2): 4:25 p.m. Fox; Prediction: Packers 31, Cowboys 27

Kansas City (-3.5) at Houston: 8:30 p.m. NBC; Prediction: Chiefs 28, Texans 21

Monday, Oct. 9

Minnesota (-3.5) at Chicago: 8:30 p.m. ESPN; Prediction: Vikings 23, Bears 14

Must-Watch Matchups

Patriots at Bucs

The biggest question at stake as the New England Patriots travel to play the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay is whether New England's early slump is for real, or if, like many other teams around the league, New England just needs to get into a rhythm.

The Patriots are sitting at 2-2 and third place in the AFC East after four weeks of play. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are at 2-1 (thanks to the postponement of their season opener as a result of Hurricane Irma) but are surely relishing the idea of playing spoiler to the Patriots as they roll into town.

New England has only had to play one away game so far this season, at New Orleans, which it won 36-20.

At the same time, however, anyone looking at the Patriots' schedule prior to the start of the season would have pegged these first four games, three at home, as an easy opportunity for the Patriots to go up 4-0 in the first quarter of the season.

New England's biggest problems have been on defense. Heading into Week 5, New England ranks last in defensive yards allowed, with 1,827, and 31st in points allowed, with 128.

The Bucs, who are loaded on offense behind Jameis Winston, Mike Evans and Doug Martin, could certainly look to capitalize on those rankings. Believe it or not, Tampa Bay is actually 12th in scoring, with 23.7 on average per game.

Needless to say, if the Patriots drop another game in this Week 5 matchup, it will be time to start worrying in New England.

Packers at Cowboys

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Neither the Green Bay Packers nor the Dallas Cowboys look much like the NFC powerhouses we were promised heading into the 2017 season, but that doesn't mean we won't be seeing these teams again in the postseason.

In fact, there's still a world in which this is a preview of the NFC Championship Game—or, at the very least, a divisional matchup.

The Packers are 3-1 and in second place in the NFC North. But their play through the first four games of the season has been worse than their record suggests.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an interception in each of his first three games—completely uncharacteristically. And no one envies the amount of injuries Green Bay has suffered this season, from its two starting tackles in David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga to starting running back Ty Montgomery to wide receiver Davante Adams.



But, like the Patriots, perhaps the Packers just needed a few games to get warmed up.

What about the Cowboys? Dallas' record after four games is 2-2, for second place in the NFC East. They dropped a game to the Denver Broncos and then lost to the surging Los Angeles Rams, which was a surprise.

Now, the Cowboys will have to get over any lingering ghosts from their playoff loss to the Packers last season as the two teams prepare to face one another. Of any game on the lineup this week, this late-afternoon matchup on Sunday has the most potential to be an exciting clash.

Chiefs at Texans

At 4-0, the Kansas City Chiefs are the last standing undefeated team in the NFL.

Breaking that streak is surely a delicious thought for the Houston Texans, who sit at 2-2 but are still very much in contention in the AFC South. Houston shares a record with both the first-place Jacksonville Jaguars and the third-place Tennessee Titans, and even one game can change everything.

The Chiefs are one of the most balanced teams in the league this season.

On offense, they're thriving behind rookie phenom Kareem Hunt at running back, and quarterback Alex Smith looks like a new player, scrambling to make plays and pushing the ball downfield.

Defensively, Kansas City may have allowed 1,438 defensive yards on the year, but points are what matter in football, and the Chiefs have been stingy in that respect.

After four games, they've been allowing only 19.3 points per game on average, good for 10th in the league.

As for the Texans, averaging 27.5 points per game is a good way to go about winning football games, and that's exactly what Houston has done so far this season. That's the fourth-best in the league.

Odds via OddsShark and current as of Oct. 4.