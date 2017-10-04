World Grand Prix of Darts 2017: Peter Wright Survives to Escape Round 2

Harry Trump/Getty Images

Tournament favourite Peter Wright survived a poor start to come through 3-1 in his second-round match against Mervyn King at the 2017 World Grand Prix of Darts on Wednesday at Dublin's Citywest Hotel.

The Scot was poor in the first set, which he lost, and looked to be struggling with an elbow problem, but he found his groove to win three sets on the bounce and book himself a quarter-final spot.

It was largely plain sailing for Wednesday's other winners as Benito van de Pas, Mensur Suljovic and Simon Whitlock booked their quarter-final places with 3-0 victories.

Former world No. 1 King came out strongly on Wednesday and took advantage of an out-of-sorts Wright to take a 2-0 lead in the first set.

The highest remaining seed dragged the opener back to 2-2, and King looked nervous but was able to take the lead with a 68 checkout.

Per Sky Sports Darts, there were signs of a problem for Wright:

However, from the start of the second set, the world No. 3 began to turn the screw. He scored heavily and, as he improved, King declined.

Wright took the second and third sets 3-1, and the momentum had completely switched. He took out a classy 112 checkout to seal the fourth set 3-0 and in the end made easy work of what looked to be a tough opponent.

Suljovic's defeat of Steve West was closer than the final result implies. All three sets went to a deciding leg, but Englishman West missed far too many doubles.

He was often coming from behind as well as Austrian Suljovic's starting was very impressive, and he also took out some very fine finishes, per PDC Darts:



Van de Pas' was arguably the performance of the night as he brushed aside Gerwyn Price in quite brutal fashion.

The Dutchman moved into a two-set lead as he claimed the opening six legs without reply.

Price forced the third set to a deciding leg but admitted after the clash that his opponent had been simply too good:

Australian Whitlock, meanwhile, showed some fine form and took advantage of opponent Richard North's inexperience to set up a quarter-final clash against Van de Pas.