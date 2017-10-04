    Kendrick Lamar: Colin Kaepernick 'Wants to Stand for Something, Simple as That'

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage at Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation)
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Kendrick Lamar stands with Colin Kaepernick. The rap superstar offered his support for the free-agent quarterback at the Forbes Under 30 Summit Tuesday.

    "He wants to stand for something," Lamar said (h/t Rap-Up). "Simple as that. You don't look at the moment, whether it's gonna work or not. No, you look at what the next generation is gonna receive from it."

    Kaepernick remains unsigned despite throwing for 16 touchdowns and four interceptions last season, thanks in large part to the controversy surrounding him kneeling and sitting during the national anthem. He has become a face of divisiveness among NFL fans, many of whom have strong feelings regarding protests during the anthem—notably President Donald Trump.

    Lamar previously shouted out Kaepernick during his guest verse on Mary J. Blige's "American Skin (41 Shots)," rapping "yellow tape tied around the street/ Colin Kaepernick was more than worthy." He said Tuesday that he hopes to be recognized as an artist who stands up for human rights. 

    "Ultimately, you want to be a person that stands for something," Lamar said. "Whether the plan works or not, I want to be remembered as that. Same thing with Colin Kaepernick."

    Lamar has touched on race relations and police brutality throughout his discography. Many of the tracks on his lauded To Pimp a Butterfly album highlight the same societal issues that Kaepernick has discussed. 

