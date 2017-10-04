Baltimore Ravens vs. Oakland Raiders Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens and Oakland Raiders both started 2-0 straight up and against the spread this season, but both are 0-2 SU and ATS since. So it's two teams hoping to reverse course meeting up when the Ravens battle the Raiders on Sunday afternoon at the Oakland Coliseum.

NFL point spread: The Raiders opened as four-point favorites; the total was 40 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 22.2-16.6 Raiders (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

Baltimore began this season well enough, beating Cincinnati 20-0 and Cleveland 24-10. Now the Ravens are looking to rebound following consecutive losses, including a 26-9 decision to Pittsburgh last week.

Baltimore trailed the Steelers at halftime 19-0, got within 19-9 and twice drove inside Pittsburgh territory in the fourth quarter, but a sack and an interception ended those drives. Ultimately, three Ravens turnovers led directly to 14 Steelers points, more than enough to decide who covered the four-point spread.

Earlier this season Baltimore beat the Browns and Bengals by outrushing them and winning time of possession. The Ravens also cashed both weeks, winning outright as two-point dogs at Cincy, then covering as seven-point favorites against Cleveland.

Why the Raiders can cover the spread

Oakland also opened this season with consecutive wins, over Tennessee and the Jets, but has lost its last two games, most recently a tough 16-10 decision at Denver last week. The Raiders fell down to the Broncos 10-0 early but pulled within six points with about five minutes left.

Backup quarterback EJ Manuel, in relief of injured starter Derek Carr, later drove Oakland to the Denver 36-yard line but on a second-and-15 situation went for a bunch and instead threw an interception that ended hopes of a comeback.

On the day, Oakland got outgained by Denver but only by a 298-254 margin. And Manuel, now the starter for the next few weeks, didn't look too bad, hitting on 11 of 17 throws for 106 yards, directing the Raiders on one scoring drive. Meanwhile, the Oakland defense limited the Broncos to a single touchdown.

Smart pick

These teams have met each of the last two seasons, Oakland winning both games by scores of 37-33 and 28-27. But Carr started both those games; the Raiders are a bad 0-2 both SU and ATS the last two games he missed. Also, while Baltimore has been held to single digits the last two weeks, the two teams already to fall into that category this season are 2-0 ATS the following week, averaging 32 points per game.

It's a tough call but the smarter money here resides with the Ravens at sports betting sites.

NFL betting trends

The Ravens are 1-3 ATS in their last four games against the Raiders.

The total has gone over in the Ravens' last three games against the Raiders.

The Raiders are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games at home after consecutive road games.

