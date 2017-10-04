Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly "determined" to sign Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois as Los Blancos' long-term No. 1 and the Spanish club are encouraging Paris Saint-Germain to bid for current first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

According to Diario Gol (via Jack Otway in the Express), Belgian Courtois could be open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu as he believes he would have a better chance of winning the UEFA Champions League with Real than he currently does at Stamford Bridge.



Meanwhile, PSG could be tempted to sign Navas, 30, given current stoppers Kevin Trapp and Alphonse Areola are frustratingly inconsistent and the Costa Rican "would be in favour of a move to France," per the report.

Navas has been a very fine goalkeeper for Real since succeeding Iker Casillas as the No. 1 and he has played key roles in two UEFA Champions League wins and a La Liga triumph.

TF-Images/Getty Images

However, Courtois is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and, at just 25, has five years on Navas.

The Belgium international could quite easily be Real's No. 1 for the next decade should he move to the Bernabeu, and it would be an easy transition were Navas to transfer to PSG.

Chelsea, though, are highly unlikely to be willing to let Courtois go given how valuable he has already been for the club in the three seasons since he returned from his loan spell with Atletico Madrid.

While at the Vicente Calderon, he earned his status as one of Europe's top young goalkeepers and won a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, a UEFA Europa League, a UEFA Super Cup and a runners-up medal in the UEFA Champions League.

At Stamford Bridge since his return to the Blues in 2014, he has won two Premier League titles and a Premier League Golden Glove Award.

Courtois' current contract with Chelsea runs to 2019, so Real may be able to tempt the Blues into a sale next summer.

But it will still take a hefty offer from Perez and Real to convince the Blues into selling one of their most consistent and valuable performers.