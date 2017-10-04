Predicting Shane McMahon's Viral Moment at WWE Hell in a Cell vs. Kevin Owens

Credit: WWE.com

It's coming. You can bet everything on it. Shane McMahon is going to deliver some breathtaking daredevil moment at WWE Hell in a Cell.

The SmackDown commissioner has built his career around taking risks few others would.

What he lacks in athletic prowess he makes up for in fearlessness. McMahon has flown through glass, leaped from the top of a steel cage and hit Big Show with a 50-foot elbow drop.

And now he's set to face Kevin Owens in a grudge match in the Hell in a Cell on Sunday's pay-per-view. What's he going to pull out of his bag of "Did he do just that?" tricks now?

One might first imagine he will jump off the top of the steel enclosure to drive his elbow into Owen's chest. But it hasn't been that long since Shane-O-Mac did that exact stunt to a different opponent.

McMahon leaped off the cell at WrestleMania 32 against Undertaker in April 2016.

It won't be a big enough moment to simply reprise that one. McMahon has always found a way to outdo himself.

When Owens ranted on Tuesday's SmackDown, he may have provided a clue about what we can expect to see at the upcoming PPV. KO promised to throw McMahon off the top of The Devil's Playground:

We haven't seen a spot quite like that since 1998 when Undertaker shoved Mankind off the cage. With good reason. That moment was one of the scariest in WWE history.

And Mick Foley ended the night with multiple injuries.

But if anyone was going to agree to getting powerbombed from a height like that, it would be McMahon. Whether it's a sense of immortality or a desire to prove his toughness, McMahon has long put himself in the most dangerous of situations.

And if the goal of Sunday's match is to make a statement about how vicious and merciless Owens is, it's hard to find a more fitting image to do just that than KO hitting his signature move atop the Hell in a Cell.

WWE has painted The Prizefighter as a man willing to do anything to anyone, as a heartless predator. He's smashed many an enemy against the ring apron with his trademark pop-up powerbomb. On Tuesday night, he smashed McMahon through a merchandise table with the move.

Credit: WWE.com

If WWE believes it can do the spot safely, it's going to think long and hard about having Owens' next big moment be as the man who sends McMahon hurtling off the Hell in a Cell onto a waiting table.

And while WWE headman Vince McMahon is likely to push back against this idea, his son Shane has a history of getting perilous stunts approved.