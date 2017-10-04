Ben Roethlisberger: Holding Players Accountable 'Part of My Job'

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger publicly and critically spoke Tuesday about Antonio Brown's sideline antics after Roethlisberger didn't throw to a wide-open Brown during Sunday's 26-9 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

On Tuesday, he noted on 93.7 The Fan (h/t ESPN's Jeremy Fowler) that he was disappointed that Brown responded to that particular play by flipping over a Gatorade bucket and making a scene on the sidelines.

Wednesday, he added that holding his teammates accountable for their behavior is a part of his job.

"I'd like to feel as a leader of this team that's kind of my job," Roethlisberger said, per Fowler. "You have to be able to talk to people, you have to be able to communicate in different ways. I've been doing this a long time. I feel as voted as a captain that's kind of one the rules of being the captain."

Roethlisberger also called Brown's antics a distraction on Tuesday:

"AB is the best receiver in the world, maybe one of the best to ever play the game. I'd like to think him and I together may be one of the best quarterback-wide receiver combos to ever play the game. I don't know he needs to react that way. He's superhuman on the football field, and when that happens, it almost brings him back to being a mere mortal, if you will. Because it gets in his head and it just messes with all of us a little bit... I'm not trying to call AB out. I just think this is causing a distraction that none of us really need."

There were mixed reactions to the both Roethlisberger missing the wide-open Brown and his decision to call out Brown for his reaction after the game, highlighted by Aditi Kinkhabwala‏ of the NFL Network and Mark Kaboly of DKPittsburghSports.com:

Brown, meanwhile, has since apologized:

Teammate Vince Williams also had a bit of fun with Brown on Twitter:

The controversy surrounding Brown's sideline behavior and Roethlisberger's corresponding reaction has perhaps overshadowed a more pertinent development than how the team's chemistry may or may not be affected by Brown's show of anger, however: Roethlisberger's play has offered a mixed bag this year.

As Marc Sessler of NFL.com noted, citing NFL Research, Roethlisberger is now "4-of-20 passing with zero TDs, a pick and a 34.2 QB rating on throws of 20-plus air yards in 2017." In all, he's thrown for 967 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 62.1 percent of his passes. His total QBR, 55.2, is 15th in the NFL, per ESPN.

And while Brown has registered a solid 30 receptions for 388 yards on 45 targets, he has just one touchdown after four games. If Roethlisberger can't connect with Brown down the field on potential big plays in the future, frustrations may continue bubbling to the surface.