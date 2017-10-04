John Cena on Retirement from WWE: 'No, Never, They're Family'

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

John Cena shot down the notion of retiring from WWE when asked about the possibility on Tuesday.

According to a video posted by TMZ Sports, Cena said, "No, never. They're family," in reference to stepping away from the squared circle on a permanent basis:

Cena has taken on a part-time role in WWE recently due to an increased presence in Hollywood, including a role in the upcoming Transformers offshoot Bumblebee.

Whispers regarding retirement got louder when Cena lost to Roman Reigns at No Mercy on Sept. 24.

Following the match, Cena remained in the ring and soaked in the crowd reaction, which led to some speculation that the leader of the Cenation could be on the verge of leaving for Hollywood on a full-time basis.

Appearing on WWE Network's Raw Talk after the pay-per-view, however, Cena said he wasn't retiring and that it was more a case of his role with the company changing.

The 40-year-old veteran has been on WWE's main roster since 2002, and he has been the face of the company for the vast majority of that time.

He co-holds the record for most world title reigns with Ric Flair at 16, and exists in a realm with the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in terms of popularity.

While Cena appeared to pass the torch to Reigns when it comes to being "the guy" in WWE on a day-to-day basis, every indication is that Cena will still have a significant role, especially for big pay-per-views such as WrestleMania.

