Lamar Odom Says LaVar Ball Is a 'Control Freak,' Lakers Improved with Lonzo Ball

Former NBA champion Lamar Odom believes LaVar Ball is a "control freak" after the latter pulled his son, LaMelo Ball, out of high school to home-school him and train him for a basketball career.

Odom was asked about Ball during an appearance on Complex News' Everyday Struggle and said if Ball feels like he "can't control the team from the sideline, he might have a problem."

In addition to his comments about LaVar, Odom believes Lonzo Ball's presence on the Los Angeles Lakers will make them "a lot better" than they have been.

The Ball family patriarch announced Monday that LaMelo would not return to Chino Hills High School for his final two years.

Speaking to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne about the decision, LaVar said he didn't like Dennis Latimore, Chino Hills' new basketball coach, "one bit" because Latimore "has his own frame of mind on how he wants to play and who he picks in the team."

Lonzo was the Lakers' first draft pick in 2017, selected No. 2 overall. Los Angeles president of basketball operations Magic Johnson has already called him the face of the franchise.

Odom was part of the last great Lakers era, winning back-to-back titles with the franchise in 2009 and 2010. The Lakers have missed the playoffs the past four seasons, losing at least 55 games each year during that stretch.