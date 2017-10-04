New York Yankees Bullpen Ties Postseason Record for Strikeouts in 9-Inning Game

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees closed out the Minnesota Twins' 2017 campaign with an 8-4 victory Tuesday evening in the AL Wild Card Game despite a short start from Luis Severino.

Severino allowed four hits and a walk while recording only one out in the first inning before being pulled. The bullpen picked him up, however, tying the postseason strikeout record with 13 strikeouts in a nine-inning game, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Chad Green entered the contest for Severino in the first, allowing a run over two innings of work and starting the strikeout party with four of his six outs notched in that fashion. David Robertson provided 3.1 scoreless innings as well, upping the team's strikeout total to nine for the night. Tommy Kahnle added another over 2.1 innings of work, followed by Aroldis Chapman striking out the side to close out the game in the ninth inning.

In the midst of all the strikeouts, the bullpen also finished up Tuesday's tilt having allowed just one run over 8.2 innings. The offense provided plenty of support, matching the Twins' output with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and adding at least a run in each of the next three frames.

A stable bullpen to close out games can go a long way in the postseason, and the Yankees proved they possess that. Despite the outing Tuesday, Severino figures to remains part of a capable three-man rotation for the ALDS also comprised of Sonny Gray and Masahiro Tanaka.

New York heads on the road to square off with the defending American League champions, the Cleveland Indians, in Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday.