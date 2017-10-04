Clemson Football Helps Victim of Car Accident That Occurred Near Practice Field

Todd Bennett/Getty Images

Several members of Clemson's football staff aided a student who was involved in a car crash on Tuesday evening near the team's practice field, according to Tigernet.com.

The student, Clary Miles, began sliding down an embankment near the field after the collision and landed on the shore of the Seneca River. That's when the entire Clemson team rushed to the scene.

Per Tigernet:

"Student managers Jack Wardlaw and Jack Sari, student athletic trainers Scott Crowthers and Bailey Black, student coach Daniel Boyd and student videographer Eric Suttles, all swam across the river to reach Miles. Boyd and Suttles are military veterans.

"Student athletic trainers Rachel Alterio and Ana Wright also went to the scene to provide help in removing Miles from the car and onto land. The students stayed with Miles until EMS personnel arrived."

"When we got to the edge of the water I think our entire team was ready to jump in and help, but I held them off to let those who were experienced in this area go across," head coach Dabo Swinney said.

Miles was ultimately hospitalized and is recovering from the injuries he sustained in the accident. A freshman, he's been working in the Clemson football office and was a classmate of receiver Will Swinney—Dabo Swinney's son—at Daniel High School in South Carolina.

"This accident became personal very quickly," Dabo Swinney noted. "I have known Clary since he was eight years old. I am just thankful we were out there and could get to him quickly and direct the EMS to where he was. It might have been a while before anyone found him had we not been there."

"I want to tell everyone how grateful we are to everyone associated with the Clemson football program that helped my son," Miles' mother, Paula Miles, said in a statement. "I am especially grateful for those trainers and managers and others who swam to help Clary and get him out of the car. [Graduate assistant coach] Thomas Austin rode in the ambulance with him to the hospital and that was so comforting. I am just so glad my son is alive."