    Aaron Rodgers Ties Dan Marino for 5th-Most 4-Touchdown Games

    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffOctober 4, 2017

    GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers completed 18-of-26 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns during Thursday's 35-15 victory over the Chicago Bears. In the process, he tied Dan Marino for the fifth-most four-touchdown games (21) in NFL history, per NFL Communications.

    Only four quarterbacks have accumulated more four-touchdown efforts than Rodgers and Marino. The list of signal-callers remaining ahead of him includes Brett Favre (23), Tom Brady (27), Drew Brees (31) and Peyton Manning (35).

    Rodgers has seemingly gotten more comfortable each game this season. After recording just one touchdown pass during Week 1, he threw two in Week 2, three in Week 3 and four in Week 4. Thursday also marked his first game of the season without an interception.

    Through four weeks, Rodgers has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 1,146 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He and Tom Brady are currently tied for first in most passing TDs on the season.

    The Green and Gold (3-1) are set to face off against the Dallas Cowboys (2-2) during Week 5. The Cowboys haven't been great in defending the pass this season, ranking 19th in passing yards allowed (927), 27th in passing scores allowed (eight) and 22nd in interceptions forced (two).

    Rodgers may not have the targets he's used to, however. As of Wednesday, running back Ty Montgomery is doubtful for the contest while Davante Adams is questionable. The two have been targeted a combined 51 times this season.

