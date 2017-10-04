Josh Norman Not Ruled Out After Bye Week with Fractured Rib, Lung Injury

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins are not ruling out cornerback Josh Norman for their post-bye-week game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 15, despite suffering rib and lung injuries against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Norman was diagnosed with a cracked rib and minor damage to his lung lining:

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden told ESPN's Lisa Salters at halftime of Monday's game against the Chiefs that Norman could miss "a couple of weeks."

Norman left the game during the second quarter of Washington's 29-20 loss shortly after attempting to tackle tight end Travis Kelce. The former Pro Bowl cornerback ran off the field before being taken to the locker room.

Washington is off for 13 days before its next game against the 49ers in Week 6. Norman hasn't missed a game since the 2014 season with the Carolina Panthers.

In 20 games with the Redskins, Norman has recorded 23 passes defended and three interceptions.

The Redskins head into their bye week with a 2-2 record, tied with the Dallas Cowboys for second in the NFC East.