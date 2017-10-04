Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The surprising Los Angeles Rams (3-1) will look to maintain their lead atop the NFC West over the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) when they host them on Sunday as small home favorites.

The Rams are coming off a big 35-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys as five-point road underdogs last week to put themselves into position to be favored against the Seahawks for the first time since 2011.

NFL point spread: The Seahawks opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total was 46 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 26.7-18.0 Rams (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

Seattle has won 18 of the past 24 meetings with Los Angeles straight up, and the team is still a heavy favorite to win the division despite some early offensive struggles.

Some of those struggles got worked out last Sunday night in a 46-18 rout of the Indianapolis Colts, as the Seahawks erupted for 36 points in the second half after trailing 15-10 at the intermission. Seattle has won the NFC West three of the last four years and has the experience to do it again.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

Unlike the Seahawks, the Rams have been good offensively so far this year, averaging 35.5 points through the first four games to rank first in the league. They also rank fifth in total offense with 383.3 yards per game, so Seattle will have a major challenge here on the defensive side of the ball.

While Los Angeles, improving on the Super Bowl odds with its fast start, has not won many in this series over the previous 12 years, the team has covered three of the last four at online sports betting sites, and a 9-3 home victory early last season should give the players a lot of confidence in this spot.

Smart pick

Those sleeping on the Seahawks saw their potential unleashed after halftime versus the Colts, who also surrendered 46 points to the Rams in the season opener. The key in this matchup will be defense and which team can limit the other better.

Los Angeles has yet to show it can hold an opponent in check while Seattle's strength remains defense. Look for the Seahawks to flex their muscles and pull off the road win.

NFL betting trends

The Seahawks are 1-3 ATS in their last four games against the Rams.

The total has gone under in eight of the Seahawks' last 10 games against the Rams.

The Rams are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games.

