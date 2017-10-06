MLB Metrics 101: Ranking the Greatest Postseason Performances of All Time

1 of 11

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Because baseball history extends so far back, and because this exercise required so much subjectivity, any list of "honorable mentions" could be spun into a book of its own.

Instead, here's a sampling of five players who it was especially hard to leave off for their performances and/or historical significance.

Babe Ruth, RF, 1928 New York Yankees (4 G, 17 PA, .545 AVG., 2.433 OPS, 4 HR, 9 RBI)

Lou Gehrig, 1B, 1928 New York Yankees (4 G, 17 PA, .625 AVG., 2.433 OPS, 3 HR, 4 RBI)

There's a reason the New York Yankees of the late-1920s are used as a cliched template for every good-hitting team. It began and ended with Ruth and Gehrig, who combined to annihilate the 1928 World Series. Their potent hitting also worked against them in a way.

By sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in four games, the Yanks kept Ruth and Gehrig's sample sizes small even by postseason standards.

Sandy Koufax, LHP, 1965 Los Angeles Dodgers (24.0 IP, 0.38 ERA, 29 SO, 13 H, 5 BB)

Sandy Koufax won a pair of World Series MVP awards, in 1963 and 1965. His '65 performance was arguably the more dominant of the two as he made three starts and tossed two complete games.

Honestly, Koufax could have easily made the list. His innings pitched is really the only "blemish" in that incredible line.

Reggie Jackson, RF, 1977 New York Yankees (11 G, 42 PA, .306 AVG., 1.155 OPS, 5 HR, 9 RBI)

How can Mr. October himself not crack a ranking of the best postseason performances?

He's close, but Reggie Jackson's best postseason was probably in 1977, when he clubbed five home runs, including three in a single World Series game. Legendary, no question, but the .306 average makes it hard to justify booting anyone from our top 10.

Andrew Miller, LHP, 2016 Cleveland Indians (19.1 IP, 30 SO, 5 BB, 3 H)

We mention Andrew Miller for two reasons. One, he's the all-time single postseason leader in strikeouts per nine innings with 13.97. Second, in the 2016 postseason he helped solidify the new prototype of the October super reliever, a bullpen ace who a manager can ride for multiple innings at any time.

Miller lost a bit of steam in the World Series and the Cleveland Indians lost in seven games to the Chicago Cubs, but his legacy will stand.