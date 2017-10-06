Spain vs. Albania: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Spain can ensure qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup from Group G if they better Italy's result against Macedonia when they face Albania in Alicante on Friday.

If both teams win then La Roja will require just a point in Israel in their final qualifier to book their spot in Russia, but their 3-0 victory over the Azzurri in September means only a true disaster can put them in trouble.

Spain have more than enough quality to brush aside Albania at home, and they will want to continue their excellent form after netting 11 unanswered goals in their last two fixtures.

Read on for a preview of the fixture at the Estadio Jose Rico Perez, along with scheduling and viewing details.

Date: Friday, October 6

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Red Button (UK), ESPN Deportes (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, ESPN Player

Preview

An 8-0 rout of Lichtenstein last time out for Spain followed their impressive 3-0 win over Italy.

Under manager Julen Lopetegui the 2010 World Cup winners are nearly back to their ominous best, and Albania face one of the toughest tasks in football in trying to down the Spanish on their own patch.

During the current qualifying campaign La Roja have won their four matches in Spain by an aggregate score of 19-1.

Forward Alvaro Morata, who has netted four goals in Spain's last four matches, will be missing for the Albania clash after picking up an injury at the weekend playing for Chelsea against Manchester City.

Joining the Blues man on the absentees list are Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal and Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, with the trio being replaced in the Spain squad by Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz, Real Sociedad full-back Alvaro Odriozola and Las Palmas midfielder Jonathan Viera, per Sky Sports' Richard Cooke.

In attack, though, Spain still have immense quality to call upon, not least Real Madrid duo Isco and Marco Asensio, the former having netted a double against Espanyol on Sunday.

The hosts must not be complacent against Albania as they still have a slight chance of making the play-offs and will be desperate for a victory. FIFA World Cup provided the latest standings in Group G:

With Albania also having to play Italy in their final qualifying match, coach Christian Panucci has insisted his side will be hard to beat, per FIFA: "They're two very big matches for our players, and we're going to give it a go. That's what you always have to try and do in life and in sport. We'll try to make life hard for them. You never know in football."