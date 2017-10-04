NFL Week 5 Picks: Game Props, Over-Under Lines and Odds Predictions

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Last weekend, we saw seven NFL games where both teams had winning records. The week prior, that number was just one.

We're back to just one this week (Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions), although if Week 3 is any indication, that doesn't preclude the games from being competitive and exciting.

Here's a look at some spreads, over/under totals, game props and picks for Week 5. All spreads and over/under totals are via OddsShark. All game props are via OddsChecker.

Week 5 Odds and Predictions

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date and Time: Thursday at 8:25 p.m. ET

Spread, Over/Under Total and Game Props: Patriots -5.5, 55 O/U, Game Props



The New England Patriots' offense is one of the best in the league, but its defense is the worst at the moment. The Patriots' Week 5 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, can take advantage through the pass game.

No. 1 wideout Mike Evans will have a big day in a close Bucs win.

Pick: Tampa Bay 30, New England 28

Best-Bet Game Prop: First Touchdown Scorer (Mike Evans): 9/2

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Eagles -6.5, 45 O/U, Game Props



The Arizona Cardinals are close to being 0-4 and are struggling on offense, but the Philadelphia Eagles defense has struggled to stop opposing wide receivers all year. That's a bad sign this week as Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald rolls into town.

Look for the Eagles to work some late magic and win at home behind the leg of kicker Jake Elliott, but the Cards will cover.

Pick: Philadelphia 23, Arizona 21

Best-Bet Game Prop: Winning Margin (Eagles 1-5): 4/1

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Bengals -3, 39 O/U, Game Props



A battle of two great defenses will take place in Cincinnati, so look for this one to be a low-scoring affair.

In the end, Bills kicker Steven Hauschka, who has been fantastic thus far in helping his team win close games, will be the difference and catapult Buffalo to 4-1.

Pick: Buffalo 16, Cincinnati 13

Best-Bet Game Prop: Total Bengals Points (Under 14.5): 7/2

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Lions -2, 44 O/U, Game Props

The spread for this game dropped from three points to two during the week, meaning some sharp bettors like Carolina, but the matchups don't seem to fall in the Panthers' favor. In particular, the pass game might struggle against an excellent Lions secondary.

The Panthers will keep it within one score, but Detroit will hold serve at home.

Pick: Detroit 24, Carolina 16

Best-Bet Game Prop: Lions To Score First: 4/5

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Steelers -8.5, 44 O/U, Game Props

The Jacksonville Jaguars simply don't have an answer for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who overcame a slow three-game start to dominate against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday.

Bell might have a similar performance (he rushed for 144 yards and two scores last week) in another comfortable win.

Pick: Pittsburgh 27, Jacksonville 10

Best-Bet Game Prop: Winning Margin (Steelers 13-18): 16/5

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants

Date and Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Giants -3.5, 44.5 O/U, Game Props

Neither of these teams can get out of their own ways this year. Both are better than their winless records on paper.

In the end, this game will be decided by the biggest mismatch: The Chargers passing attack, which has clicked more often than not this season, will do well against a Giants pass defense that has performed worse than expectations.

Pick: Los Angeles 24, New York 20

Best-Bet Game Prop: Total Chargers Points (Over 23): 29/20

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Even, 39 O/U, Game Props

The New York Jets received a ton of flak this past offseason, but after four games, they can say they have as good of a win-loss record than the New England Patriots. What kind of odds do you think you could have gotten on that before the opener?

Look for the Jets to take their third in a row against a Cleveland Browns team whose defense has been struggling the past two games.

Pick: New York 17, Cleveland 13

Best-Bet Game Prop: Total Points (Under 32.5): 11/5

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts

Date and Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Colts -1.5, 44 O/U, Game Props

The San Francisco 49ers are pretty close to being 3-1, as they've lost three games by margins of three, two and four points, the latter of which occurred in overtime. Alas, they are winless.

Another close loss in Lucas Oil Stadium might occur this week, as Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks like the real deal. A couple deep connections to wideout T.Y. Hilton will be the difference.

Pick: Indianapolis 24, San Francisco 20

Best-Bet Game Prop: Colts Score Last TD (6/7)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Titans -3 (no over/under listed), Game Props (none listed)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The gut call here is that he suits up, but the matchup to watch will be when Mariota is on the sidelines. The Titans defense has struggled all year outside Week 2, while the Miami Dolphins have scored just six points in their last two games.

Give the slight edge to the Titans defense and some late Mariota magic.

Pick: Tennessee 24, Miami 20

Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Raiders -2.5, 39 O/U, Game Props



Look for Beast Mode to return for at least one game, as this matchup is tailor-made for a monster day for Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

The Ravens pass defense is stingy, but the run defense has not been as successful. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr out and wideout Amari Cooper fighting through struggles, the Silver and Black will call on Lynch to grind out the clock and lead them to a win.

Pick: Oakland 27, Baltimore 17

Best-Bet Game Prop: Raiders First Quarter-Winner (22/19)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Rams -1, 47 O/U, Game Props

Even in the Rams' leaner, seven-to-nine years, they always seemed to play the superior Seattle Seahawks tough, sometimes even winning games.

Now the Rams might actually be the better football team in the Sean McVay era, and they get to play at home against a Seahawks team that has struggled away from CenturyLink Field since the beginning of last year.

Led by running back Todd Gurley, the Rams will win another close one over the Seahawks.

Pick: Los Angeles 31, Seattle 24

Best-Bet Game Prop: First Scoring Play (Rams Touchdown): 2/1

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Cowboys -2, 52 O/U, Game Props

This game is a bit up in the air until we know the statuses of a few Green Bay Packers skill position players, namely running back Ty Montgomery and wideout Davante Adams.

On paper, though, Dallas looks to have the slight edge at home. The running game got going a bit last week against the Los Angeles Rams, and quarterback Dak Prescott has had a good season. He'll lead Dallas to a close win.

Pick: Dallas 30, Green Bay 28

Best-Bet Game Prop: Dallas Cowboys Points (Over 28.5): 5/4

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans

Date and Time: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Chiefs -1, 47 O/U, Game Props

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt might be your first-quarter MVP. Of course, this season is a marathon and not a sprint, but Hunt is a fantastic football player capable of single-handedly taking over a game. Look for another one of Hunt's dominant performances (and another long run) in an offensive shootout with the Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Pick: Kansas City 30, Houston 27

Best-Bet Game Prop: First Scoring Play (Kansas City Chiefs Touchdown): 2/1

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Date and Time: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Vikings -3 (no over/under listed), Game Props (none listed)

The Chicago Bears have inserted rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky behind center, but the key here is the play of Minnesota Vikings wideouts Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. It's hard seeing anyone on Chicago slowing these two down, as they've had mostly excellent seasons.

Minnesota will take the road victory thanks to some late Diggs heroics.

Pick: Minnesota 20, Chicago 13