USA vs. Panama: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The United States chase automatic World Cup 2018 qualification from the CONCACAF Hexagonal, as they host Panama in Orlando, Florida, on Friday.

There are just two games left in the qualification group, and the Americans trail their visitors by one point.

Panama hold the final qualification place, sitting in third spot in the Hex.

Here is how you can watch the game from the Orlando City Stadium:

Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Time: 7:35 p.m. (ET)/ 12:35 a.m. Friday (BST)

TV: ESPN2 USA

Stream: WatchESPN, fubo.tv

Preview

Time is running out for the United States, and nothing short of victory will be acceptable when they welcome Panama to Orlando.

A win for the visitors will hand them a spot at the World Cup in Russia, leaving the Stars and Stripes on the brink of elimination.

Honduras are level on points with the United States, and they could take advantage of any slip by coach Bruce Arena's side.

According to U.S. Soccer, Arena has assembled a camp of 26 players to carry the team through their games with Panama and Trinidad and Tobago.

JOHAN ORDONEZ/Getty Images

Fourth place would give either team a shot at a play-off opportunity to make it to Russia, but the stakes remain high with the tightness of position.

Per U.S. Soccer, Arena gave his thoughts ahead of the vital game:

"It's a roster we've selected that we believe will give us success in these next two games. We have a pretty balanced roster with experienced players. The players always give the commitment, that's never an issue. The issue is whether we get the results we need, and I think we're positioned to do that. I think if it comes down to where we need four or six points in our last two games, I think that's fine and we'll get it done."

PEDRO PARDO/Getty Images

Panama have proved to be a good defensive unit, and their aim will be a clean sheet on Friday.

Los Canaleros have a large contingent who play in Major League Soccer, and they will not fear the passion of the crowd as they protect their goal.

Michael Murillo and Fidel Escobar should feature for Panama in defence, and both players have MLS experience with the New York Red Bulls and Houston Dynamo, respectively.

ESPN commentator Ian Darke gave his assessment ahead of the game:

The contest is the most important for the United States in many years, and failure to capture three points will see Arena's tenure come into question.

Panama have conceded only five goals during the Hex, and the Americans are going to have to find a new gear if they want to make it a comfortable evening.

The hosts have won just two matches from eight in the Hex, potentially opening the door for Panama.