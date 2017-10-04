A-League Round 1 Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Analysis for Week's Matches

Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

The 2017/18 A-League season begins on October 6, and while there are many clubs who are considered to have a chance of taking the title, there is one club who has been significantly disadvantaged before its campaign even begins.



Tony Popovic is the only coach that the Western Sydney Wanderers have ever known, with the former centre-back taking over the reins at the club when they first joined the league in 2012, but just days before the new season was due to begin, he announced he was heading to Europe to coach Karabukspor in the Turkish Super Lig.



Despite the setback, the Wanderers are assessed as a $2 AUD favorite to beat Perth Glory at home on Sunday night, according to AustralianGambling, with the 2014 Asian Champions League winners adding several key players to their squad, including Chris Herd, Mark Bridge, Roly Bonevacia and Michael Thwaite.



After losing at the semi-final stage last season, Perth will be keen to go a couple of steps further in this campaign, but their defense looks shaky, having lost both Rhys Williams and Josh Risdon during the offseason. They're at $3.60 to get their season off to a winning start.



The 13th edition of the A-League begins in Melbourne on Friday, when last season's FFA Cup winners Melbourne City ($2) host the Brisbane Roar ($3.20), who were bundled out of last season's finals by Melbourne Victory at the semi-final stage.



The game that everyone is waiting to see comes up on Saturday night in the same city, when Melbourne Victory host Sydney FC in the Grand Final rematch at Etihad Stadium.



Just as it was in May's Grand Final, bookmakers are expecting a tight affair, with the hosts at $2.63 to get some revenge for the decider, while the Sky Blues are in at $2.40 to win their fifth game in a row against one of their fiercest rivals.



After the Premiers lost both Rhyan Grant and Danny Vukovic, many thought that the Sydneysiders may have been vulnerable, but they have been replaced by former Socceroos Luke Wilkshire and Alex Cisak, which will ensure they are the team to beat again this campaign.



There's also an F3 derby to look forward to on Saturday, when the Newcastle Jets head up the road to take on the Central Coast Mariners. Despite both clubs coming off disappointing seasons, this clash promises to be as fierce as ever.



The Jets haven't troubled the scorers in their last five away games, which sees them go in as underdogs at $2.70, but the Mariners aren't too much shorter at $2.50.



The final match of the round then comes up on Sunday when Adelaide United ($2.75) head across the ditch to New Zealand to take on the Wellington Phoenix ($2.37).