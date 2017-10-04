4-Star PF Prospect Colin Castleton Commits to Michigan over Illinois, Others

Photo credit: Scout.com.

Power forward Colin Castleton announced Wednesday that he intends to play for the Michigan Wolverines beginning in the 2018-19 season.

Castleton went public with his commitment on Twitter:

According to Scout.com, Castleton is a 4-star recruit who ranks as the No. 70 overall player, No. 20 power forward and No. 5 player at his position from the state of Florida.

