    4-Star PF Prospect Colin Castleton Commits to Michigan over Illinois, Others

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2017

    Photo credit: Scout.com.

    Power forward Colin Castleton announced Wednesday that he intends to play for the Michigan Wolverines beginning in the 2018-19 season.

    Castleton went public with his commitment on Twitter:

    According to Scout.com, Castleton is a 4-star recruit who ranks as the No. 70 overall player, No. 20 power forward and No. 5 player at his position from the state of Florida.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

