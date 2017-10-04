    China Open 2017: Simona Halep Defeats Maria Sharapova in Wednesday Play

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2017

    BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 04: Simona Halep of Romania celebrates her win over Maria Sharapova of Russia during the women's singles third round on day five of 2017 China Open at the China National Tennis Centre on October 4, 2017 in Beijing, China. (Photo by XIN LI/Getty Images)
    XIN LI/Getty Images

    Simona Halep produced her best tennis as she defeated Maria Sharapova in straight sets at the 2017 China Open on Wednesday.

    The Romanian star prevailed 6-2, 6-2, dominating the third-round encounter.

    Eighth seed Nick Kyrgios beat Mischa Zverev after losing the opening set, winning the battle 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

    Full tournament results and an updated schedule are available via the China Open website.

                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

