China Open 2017: Simona Halep Defeats Maria Sharapova in Wednesday Play

XIN LI/Getty Images

Simona Halep produced her best tennis as she defeated Maria Sharapova in straight sets at the 2017 China Open on Wednesday.

The Romanian star prevailed 6-2, 6-2, dominating the third-round encounter.

Eighth seed Nick Kyrgios beat Mischa Zverev after losing the opening set, winning the battle 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Full tournament results and an updated schedule are available via the China Open website.

