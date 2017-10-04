Ryan Dilbert's 10-Count: The Usos Remain on the Hottest Streak of Their Careers

Credit: WWE.com

1. The Brothers Have Never Been Better

Jimmy and Jey Uso have dug their claws into 2017 and left a hell of a mark.

Once a middle-of-the-road team, The Usos have transformed into bona fide stars. Each year they seem to grow more comfortable in the spotlight. And with each opportunity, they leave their critics looking silly.

And now, as SmackDown's top heel team, an angry and voracious duo, they are absolutely thriving.

On Tuesday's SmackDown, ahead of their Hell in a Cell match with The New Day on Sunday's pay-per-view, The Usos roared into the microphone with their latest standout performance. They were barking, angry predators promising to bring pain and suffering to their foes.

They bragged about how much they have elevated the tag team division. They aren't wrong.

The Usos have been a force on the blue brand. With the brothers as cornerstones, SmackDown's tag team scene has been consistently entertaining, producing some of the best stuff on WWE TV.

And the critics have noticed. WrestleView.com tweeted: "The Usos' promo skills just get better and better." From the Top Rope shared similar thoughts, tweeting: "Usos' promos over the last 6 months have been off the charts."

The folks at Fightful are also among those impressed by the brothers' work:

Their rivalry with The New Day has consistently been a highlight of SmackDown all year. Before that, they flourished as American Alpha's antagonists, playing a fed-up team growing merciless in the pursuit of victory.

The Usos have delivered thrillers in the ring time and time again.

They were excellent against their gyrating foils at SummerSlam, No Mercy, Battleground, Money in the Bank and a Street Fight on SmackDown. The Hell in a Cell match against The New Day is poised to top all of those thanks to the addition of steel surroundings.

Throw in a memorable rap battle, their presence during promos and the fire they are bringing to the product, and one has to include The Usos in the conversation for SmackDown's best act in 2017.

Once the rivalry with The New Day is over, WWE is going to have to find new ways to showcase Jimmy and Jey. They have shown they need to be front and center on the SmackDown brand.

A feud with Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin has big potential in a reprise of sorts of their clashes with American Alpha. The Usos tearing apart Breezango on the mic would be "get your popcorn" material. Even a rivalry with The Hype Bros could work if there were enough of a story to build around.

Regardless of who stands opposite them, though, WWE has to keep space free on center stage for the scorching Usos.

2. Kingston Reigns in Hell

History says Kofi Kingston will walk out of Sunday's Hell in a Cell PPV as the winner.

The New Day's resident high-flyer has quite the impressive record at the event. Kingston is 4-1 at Hell in a Cell, per CageMatch.net. His only loss came in a pre-show match against Damien Sandow in 2013.

Even what that defeat, he still has a .800 winning percentage at Hell in a Cell.

When he and the rest of The New Day charge into Detroit against The Usos, it will be the fifth time he will be entering Hell in a Cell as a champion.

Kingston vs. Jack Swagger vs. The Miz: 2009 (United States Championship)

Air Boom vs. Dolph Ziggler and Jack Swagger: 2011 (Tag Team Championship)

Kingston vs. The Miz: 2012 (Intercontinental Championship)

The New Day vs. The Dudley Boyz: 2015 (Tag Team Championship)

Sunday will mark his third tag title bout at the event. And if the current pattern holds, he will leave with the gold once again.

3. Throwback Video of the Week: Lance Russell

Memphis Wrestling legend and announcer extraordinaire Lance Russell died at the age of 91 over the week as WWE noted on its official website. He will be sorely missed.

One of the most fun things about Russell's work was how much he antagonized heels. He was a no-nonsense presence and looked to maintain order in the most chaotic of surroundings. It didn't matter that some titan towered over him—Russell would still take shots at him.

He did that in entertaining fashion in 1982 with Andy Kaufman.

The comedian was in the midst of his feud with Jerry Lawler. After the heel's rant was over, Russell told him "You keep running your jaw, you'll have worse than you got right now."

There are countless more Russell moments out there to discover or revisit. He created more than his share of memories for wrestling fans.

4. The Undisputed Era vs. The Shield

If The Shield does in fact reunite, a number of matches have to be on their schedule. That includes a showdown with NXT's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, collectively known as The Undisputed Era.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose taking on those Ring of Honor alums would be a barnburner of a bout.

That would cram a number of top-notch in-ring performers in one ring. It would give The Shield a fresh challenge. And going toe-to-toe with The Hounds of Justice would be a thrilling way to introduce this NXT trio to a bigger audience.

Whether it's a cross-brand contest at Survivor Series or the main roster debut for Cole's crew, this match has to happen before The Shield disbands again. There just aren't that many magnetic trios to go around.

5. Mistaken Identity

Big Brother (UK) star Lisa Appleton has had quite the strange experience while traveling to the United States. Some have mistaken her for the late WWE Superstar Chyna, as noted in the Manchester Evening News:

She bears a passing resemblance to the former intercontinental champion, but it's hard to imagine getting the two mixed up. Then again, Kofi Kingston told WWE that fans have sometimes confused him for R-Truth.

6. Catrina the Queen

One of the most captivating performers in pro wrestling hasn't worked for WWE since 2012.

Catrina has been stellar on Lucha Underground. She's a seductive, merciless and cold-hearted heel. She boasts a commanding presence and remains one of the promotion's most must-see characters.

Even with as much talent as WWE's women's division already boasts, things would get significantly better if they had a character this compelling or featured a manager on Catrina's level.

7. A Gap Between the Gold

Mickie James has earned a shot at Alexa Bliss' Raw Women's Championship at TLC. Should she dethrone The Goddess of WWE, it will be the first title she's held with the company in a long, long time.

James hasn't been a champion for WWE since Michelle McCool dethroned her on SmackDown in February 2010, per CageMatch.net.

Bliss was 18 years old at the time. There have been seven TLC events between now and then. The women's title James held has since been united with the Divas Championship, which has subsequently been retired in favor of the belt Bliss now wears.

When James was taking on McCool seven years ago, she was the center of a "Piggy James" storyline in which McCool and Layla El made fun of her weight. Currently, Bliss has been zeroing in on the 38-year-old being an "old lady." It's a narrative with a similar amount of disconnect from reality.

The gap between James' championship reigns isn't a result of her age. It's a product of her being a star for Impact Wrestling for years.

8. Best of The Shield

It's coming. As much as WWE has teased it of late, a reunion of The Shield is a certainty. It's now just a matter of when.

Until The Hounds of Justice are out prowling the WWE landscape again, fans can satiate their hunger for the trio by reliving their best work in the ring.

Be sure to check out these bouts from The Shield's greatest hits:

It's going to be hard to match those clashes with The Wyatt Family. If Cesaro and Sheamus are the two tangling with The Shield at TLC, though, the group's first match back will be quite the electric one.

9. Rethink Sister Abigail

Bray Wyatt has long talked of Sister Abigail, a mysterious presence in his past and psyche. The being has yet to show up in physical form, but that could soon change in a way that will leave many scratching their heads.

While addressing Finn Balor on Monday's Raw, Wyatt seemed to morph into a more unsettling being. Could that be who Sister Abigail is?

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported: "The current plan is for Wyatt to wrestle at TLC using the name 'Sister Abigail' — similar to how Finn Balor becomes The Demon — and he'd wear a different outfit.

"From what we're being told, WWE is NOT planning to introduce a female character with the name."

That's a bad idea for the ages.

With as much buildup as there will be for this part of Wyatt's character, a change in clothing won't be sufficient. An alter-ego wouldn't be nearly as satisfying as a new wrestler debuting as the character The Eater of Worlds has long referred to.

Even keeping her as an abstract concept would be better than Wyatt wrestling as Sister Abigail. The route WWE is reportedly on is all but guaranteed to descend into corny territory.

10. Nia Jax on the Tragedy in Las Vegas

Wrestling is supposed to be a form of escapism, but sometimes there is no getting away from the reach of the world's darkness. The horrific shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night was one of those times.

On Monday's Raw, WWE held a moment of silence for the victims of the attack.

Nia Jax chose to weigh in on that tragic night via Twitter:

The powerhouse offered positive words in the face of senselessness. "If you're like me, then you're not going to let this break your spirit and you're not going to let it crush your hope. My hope is that humanity will overcome hate through love, that it will overcome darkness with light," she wrote.

We could all use more of that kind of optimism.