Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Feud Remains Flat Ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura has been a big yawn. The battle for the WWE Championship is the dullest, least-compelling rivalry on SmackDown right now.

En route to Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE never found its footing with this story.

Mahal's approach to generating heat has mostly consisted of the world champ pointing up at pictures of his rival making odd facial expressions. The Maharaja would make schoolyard jokes and laugh along with his lackeys, The Singh Brothers. The process repeated ad nauseam.

Beyond the feud's irritating lack of creativity, there was also Mahal's offensive dip into racism in an ill-advised promo on Sept. 19.

And in a spot that could catapult Nakamura to a top-star status, WWE hasn't given The King of Strong Style sufficient ammunition. There's been no standout moment in this story to speak of. There's been no significant showcase of the challenger's character.

The focus has been on his nationality and that he looks funny when you freeze frame his facial expressions.

On Tuesday's SmackDown, the go-home show for the PPV, Nakamura responded to Mahal's string of insults. WWE, though, gave him unforgivably bad lines.

"Sticks and stones may break my bones" isn't exactly the kind of thing you expect a badass to say. Imagine Stone Cold Steve Austin responding to an enemy mocking him like this. Imagine CM Punk delivering a quote like that.

The WWE title scene has a challenger the company isn't sure how to present. WWE asks him to talk too much. He instead needs to speak with kicks to the jaw.

And SmackDown is ruled by a champion who hasn't won over the audience.

Mahal has improved greatly since getting this major opportunity. But he's still ordinary and average. His mic work isn't at a championship level.

It's no wonder fans haven't been thrilled.

Jake Barnett of ProWrestling.net wrote: "I think crowds have reached the point where they are just ready for Mahal to go away. He got some boos when interrupting Nakamura, but they actually faded away significantly when they were beating him down."

Wrestling Inc writer Joshua Gagnon expressed a lack of excitement about the feud continuing last month:

WWE hasn't done anything to change fans of this mindset's opinions. It has instead leaned on the same tired routine again and again.

Kevin Owens has bloodied his boss and sent his rival crashing through a merchandise table. The New Day and The Usos have clashed in a Street Fight and lit up the mics on Tuesday night in a tense verbal exchange. The U.S. title scene has seen interrupted open challenges, sneak attacks and upsets.

Mahal vs. Nakamura hasn't been able to compete with any of those feuds. Its highlight reel is all but nonexistent.

The fight for the WWE Championship shouldn't be one of the least-appealing matchups a PPV has to offer, especially when it involves a special talent like Nakamura, but that's where we are.

Poor writing has dragged this down from the start. Mahal and Nakamura have been tasked with turning feces into filet mignon and haven't been able to pull it off before Hell in a Cell's arrival.