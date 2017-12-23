Brandon Ingram Will Not Play vs. Trail Blazers Due to Quad Injuries

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers announced forward Brandon Ingram will miss Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a right quadriceps contusion and left quadriceps tendinitis.

Los Angeles selected Ingram with the second overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. He earned a spot on the league's All-Rookie Second Team by averaging 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 79 appearances. He's improved in all three categories so far this season.

Ingram is averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 44.7 percent shooting from the field and 34.0 percent shooting from three.

The 20-year-old North Carolina native has remained mostly durable since rising to prominence at Duke. He played all 36 games during his only season (2015-16) with the Blue Devils. His only notable ailment as a rookie was knee tendinitis. He also dealt with a head contusion during this year's preseason.

With Ingram banged up, the Lakers should lean more heavily on rookie Kyle Kuzma to shoulder the scoring load.

As far as small forward replacements go, Corey Brewer should see a boost in playing time so long as Ingram is sidelined.