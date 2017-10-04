WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 3

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The final SmackDown Live before Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view saw the brand try to drum up anything even remotely close to buzz for the upcoming event but fail miserably, leading to its creative team earning "loser" status.

Luckier was Tye Dillinger, whose victory over Baron Corbin kept him in United States Championship contention, and The Usos, whose fresh promo style elevates every segment they appear in.

Then there was Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura, whose WWE Championship match Sunday night in Detroit feels like an afterthought of sorts, an ice-cold rivalry rather than a red-hot program for the company's most prestigious title.

On what was a relatively lackluster broadcast just five days before a pay-per-view extravaganza, these are the Superstars and entities that stood out, for reasons right and wrong.