WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 3October 4, 2017
WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 3
The final SmackDown Live before Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view saw the brand try to drum up anything even remotely close to buzz for the upcoming event but fail miserably, leading to its creative team earning "loser" status.
Luckier was Tye Dillinger, whose victory over Baron Corbin kept him in United States Championship contention, and The Usos, whose fresh promo style elevates every segment they appear in.
Then there was Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura, whose WWE Championship match Sunday night in Detroit feels like an afterthought of sorts, an ice-cold rivalry rather than a red-hot program for the company's most prestigious title.
On what was a relatively lackluster broadcast just five days before a pay-per-view extravaganza, these are the Superstars and entities that stood out, for reasons right and wrong.
Winner: Tye Dillinger
The Perfect 10 may not be headed to Detroit for a shot at the United States Championship, but Tuesday night in Denver, he defeated Baron Corbin, notching the biggest win of his main roster stint to date.
Not only does it allow Dillinger to get a measure of revenge after months of interference, sneak attacks and lost championship opportunities, it also presents a scenario in which the NXT export stays in contention for the hotly contested midcard title.
Given how Dillinger was once wasted in the undercard, losing Kickoff Show matches to Aiden English, the fact that he has mixed it up with Corbin and AJ Styles over the last month and even beat one of them Tuesday night is a sign of bigger, better things to come.
Hopefully.
Losers: WWE Creative
There was a complete and utter lack of urgency on the part of WWE Creative Tuesday night.
Just five days before Hell in a Cell in Detroit, there was no excitement or energy to the broadcast. Sure, every segment featured Superstars who will play a key role in Sunday's festivities, but there was no heat to those segments or sense that anything going on at the pay-per-view is of any real importance.
It was a lackadaisical approach to the all-important go-home show, a major disappointment given how poor the build to the show had been in the first place.
The writers' inability to present angles that even remotely generated buzz for the top matches on the card will doom that show to general apathy and, maybe, even hurt its viewing numbers.
Winners: The Usos
The Usos have been a revelation since their heel turn a year ago. Over the last six months, though, they have developed into one of the best promos in all of WWE.
Why?
They have been allowed to be themselves. Every word that comes out of their mouths, their delivery and the attitude behind the words...all theirs. They sound organic and natural rather than forced and scripted. The result? A much more intriguing, engaging promo than those of other WWE Superstars.
Tuesday night, they brought seriousness as they discussed Sunday's Hell in a Cell match against The New Day. It was a necessary change in tone and one that benefited the overall segment.
Win or lose Sunday night, the twin brothers have elevated their stars, enhanced the quality of their performance and brought a meaningful rivalry to the SmackDown tag team division through the gift of gab.
Now it is time for WWE Creative to follow suit and allow its Superstars the opportunity to get themselves and their personalities over through more organic promos.
Losers: Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura
Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura will battle for the WWE Championship in what feels like the third- or fourth-most important match of the Hell in a Cell card Sunday night, thanks to underwhelming creative output and an unfathomable reliance on race-based jokes.
Tuesday night, in what was the last opportunity to generate even a little buzz for the program, Nakamura and Mahal engaged in a segment that was solid enough but still failed to inspire excitement.
That Nakamura is not a strong promo and the writers have yet to find a way around that is part of the problem. The other? The inability by that same staff to make the program feel like the most important on Tuesday nights.
Mahal and Nakamura have easily defined characters but, for some reason, have been at the center of mediocre booking.
Too many poor jokes and too few meaty angles have resulted in a feud that has never really engaged the audience.
Now it will limp into Detroit for a championship match that is among the least interesting on the entire card.