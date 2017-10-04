    Minnesota Twins Tie MLB Record by Losing 13th Consecutive Playoff Game

    Daily FactsBleacher ReportOctober 4, 2017

    Minnesota Twins players watch during the closing innings of their 8-4 loss in an American League wild-card playoff baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Fact: With an 8-4 loss to the New York Yankees in the 2017 American League Wild Card Game, the Minnesota Twins lost their 13th consecutive postseason game, tying the Boston Red Sox (1986-95) for the most consecutive playoff games lost.

    Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

    Source: ABC News

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yankees Take Out Twins in Heated AL Wild Card Game

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Judge Already Writing Yankees Postseason Legend

      Danny Knobler
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Greinke Could Be $206M Man with Epic Playoffs

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Each Team's Critical Offseason Decision

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report