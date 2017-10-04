Minnesota Twins Tie MLB Record by Losing 13th Consecutive Playoff Game

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Fact: With an 8-4 loss to the New York Yankees in the 2017 American League Wild Card Game, the Minnesota Twins lost their 13th consecutive postseason game, tying the Boston Red Sox (1986-95) for the most consecutive playoff games lost.

Source: ABC News