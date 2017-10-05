7 Keys to Victory in Chicago Bears' Week 5 Matchup

0 of 7

Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears usher in a new era in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Hindsight will cast an unpredictable glow on Chicago's decision to give rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky his first start on the road in prime time against an elite defense.

Alas, the timing seems as right as it can be given the circumstances after the offense floundered under free-agent add Mike Glennon, who now moves to the backup role earlier than anticipated.

The Bears aren't trying to fool anyone—at 1-3, the move is simply about looking toward the future while posting a better record than a year ago. But it sure beats the alternative, which was more strong performances by the defense and running game going to waste.

With a renewed energy around the franchise heading into a battle against a divisional rival that has held three of four opponents to less than 20 points, the Bears will need to focus on several key areas to escape with a win.