Premier League Fixtures: Week 8 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will face one of their biggest challenges of the season on Saturday, as they head to Anfield to take on fierce rivals Liverpool.

United have been imperious so far this season in the Premier League, with a draw at Stoke City the only blemish in their seven matches so far. This encounter, in a white-hot atmosphere and against a Liverpool team that'll be desperate to find some momentum, will tell us about how far they've come more than any game so far in 2017-18.

Elsewhere, league leaders Manchester City host Stoke City on Saturday, while Arsenal travel to Watford in what should be an entertaining evening game.

Read on for the schedule of fixtures in full, a prediction for each and a closer look at a couple of clashes that stand out in Week 8.

Saturday, October 14

12:30 p.m.—Liverpool vs. Manchester United

3 p.m.—Burnley vs. West Ham United

3 p.m.—Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

3 p.m.—Manchester City vs. Stoke City

3 p.m.—Swansea City vs. Huddersfield Town

3 p.m.—Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth

5:30 p.m.—Watford vs. Arsenal

Sunday, October 15

1:30 p.m.—Brighton vs. Everton

4 p.m.—Southampton vs. Newcastle United

Monday, October 16

8 p.m.—Leicester City vs. West Bromwich Albion

All kick-off times are in BST

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Before the international break Manchester City went to Chelsea and put in a performance that oozed championship pedigree. This week it's the turn of United to do the same.

While the Red Devils have been impressive under Mourinho this season, they've yet to come up against a team they'd consider positional rivals. And though Liverpool have had a stuttering beginning to the season, going to Anfield is always a test for the Manchester giants.

The approach from Mourinho's team will be fascinating, as so far this season they've been exceptional in an attacking sense, per Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News:

Yet, typically in bigger games the Portuguese coach has bowed to pragmatism and sought to take the sting out of hostile atmospheres. No doubt, with Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford all in fine form, there'll be a temptation to let his team off the leash.

Some respect must be paid to Liverpool's attacking potency and record in these games, though. Jurgen Klopp's team tend to relish these occasions, as Arsenal found out earlier in the campaign when they were beaten 4-0 by the Merseyside outfit.

Ste Armstrong of United We Stand is expecting a big performance from Liverpool despite their issues:

The problem for Klopp this season has been finding a blend between attack and defence, something United have located with ease under Mourinho. With that in mind, expect a focused, combative and clinical Red Devils team to eventually find a way to win this one.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United

Watford vs. Arsenal

After being hammered 6-0 by Manchester City on home soil earlier in the campaign, Watford would have been forgiven for losing their way a little after such a bright start to the season.

But since the mauling at the hands of Pep Guardiola's league-leaders, Marco Silva's side have responded well. Away at Swansea City they snatched a win at the death, while last time out at West Brom a stoppage-time goal earned the Hornets a 2-2 draw having been 2-0 down earlier in the contest.

The man who netted both of those decisive goals is Richarlison, who is looking more and more like one of the signings of the summer. Per Sky Sports Statto, he's been a major threat up top:

It'll be interesting to see how the Arsenal defence go about coping with the Brazilian on Saturday, though the Gunners will be confident of causing some problems for Watford, too.

Since the slump against Liverpool Arsene Wenger's side appear to have turned something of a corner. Routine wins at home against West Brom and Brighton followed a determined draw at Chelsea; you sense some of that grit will be needed against their confident hosts here.

The firepower is there for the Gunners to cause problems, with Alexandre Lacazette prolific and Alexis Sanchez finding his feet again. It should make for an entertaining encounter and the kind of contest Arsenal typically fare well in.

Prediction: Watford 1-3 Arsenal