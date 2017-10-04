Gerard Pique Says He Considered Spain Retirement, Defends Stance on Voting

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique has revealed he considered retiring from the national team over the recent criticism he has received from supporters.

In the aftermath of Pique's support for the Catalan independence referendum, he was the subject of abuse from spectators at an open training session for Spain in Madrid on Monday. He had previously said he'd be ready to walk away from the national team if his views on the ballot being held were an issue, per BBC Sport.

But speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the 30-year-old said he will continue to represent La Roja, per journalist Richard Martin:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.