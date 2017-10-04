    Gerard Pique Says He Considered Spain Retirement, Defends Stance on Voting

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2017

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 01: Gerard Pique of Barcelona looks on prior to the La Liga match between Barcelona and Las Palmas at Camp Nou on October 1, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)
    Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

    Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique has revealed he considered retiring from the national team over the recent criticism he has received from supporters.

    In the aftermath of Pique's support for the Catalan independence referendum, he was the subject of abuse from spectators at an open training session for Spain in Madrid on Monday. He had previously said he'd be ready to walk away from the national team if his views on the ballot being held were an issue, per BBC Sport.

    But speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the 30-year-old said he will continue to represent La Roja, per journalist Richard Martin:

