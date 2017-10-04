Jeff Hardy Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy revealed Tuesday that he underwent surgery to repair a shoulder injury.

Hardy posted the following photo on Instagram and indicated he is set to begin the process of working toward an in-ring return:

WWE.com reported Sept. 25 that Hardy suffered a torn rotator cuff, while Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported two days earlier that Hardy was dealing with a "bad" shoulder injury that could require surgery.

In addition to his rotator cuff, Hardy said he tore his labrum and that it was possible he would need to get that repaired as well.

Upon the surgery announcement, Hardy shared his feelings with the WWE Universe:

"It's depressing. More than any time in a career, it's those times that make you go, 'Wow, I love professional wrestling.' It sucks that I can't be involved in [a] match or can't get in there and do what I normally do because I'm injured, but I just have to get over that, stop worrying about it and look forward and push myself to get repaired and healed and come back better than ever with a brand-new shoulder."

The 40-year-old Hardy returned to WWE along with his brother, Matt, at WrestleMania 33 after eight years away from the company.

The Hardy Boyz won the Raw Tag Team Championships in their first match back, but they weren't part of major storylines in the weeks leading up to Jeff's injury.

WWE announced that Jeff suffered the injury during a 6-Pack Challenge to determine a No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

With Jeff out of action, Matt has teamed with Jason Jordan in recent weeks and remained a fixture in the tag division.

