Manchester United and Manchester City Reportedly Scout Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini

Manchester United and Manchester City have both reportedly been tracking the progress of Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

According to TransferMarketWeb (h/t Annie Eaves of Sport Witness), United sent an official to run the rule over the youngster during Roma's 2-0 win over AC Milan on Sunday at the San Siro. As relayed by Eaves, Corriere dello Sport previously linked the Red Devils with Pellegrini.

Calciomercato suggested their local rivals City have also been impressed by the 21-year-old and sent a scout to watch him in Roma's 3-0 win over Verona on September 16. It's added they will "once again be in the stands in future games" and "Pep Guardiola is well aware of his qualities and sees his potential as a future star."

Both reports suggested that Pellegrini has a release clause of €25 million (£22 million) in his Roma deal, an amount that wouldn't be an issue for either team aforementioned to meet.

The playmaker spent his youth career at Roma before he moved to Sassuolo in 2015, with the deal containing a buy-back clause. Having shone for the Neroverdi during this time at the club, he was re-signed by Roma this summer.

As noted by the Football Scouted Twitter account, the youngster was central to a big win for his team in the game against AC Milan:

There are so many facets to Pellegrini's game that'd attract the attentions of elite sides like those from Manchester.

By moving to Sassuolo and getting regular minutes, he's been able to mature as a player, and that's been evident early in 2017-18 with Roma. The assurance on the ball and astute decision-making means Pellegrini is in a better position to show off his technical gifts.

The Italy international is a fantastic distributor and always seeks to look forward when he picks up the ball. Additionally, his awareness is sharp, and while he's not one for physical battles, he's adept at cutting out passes in the middle third of the field.

Per OptaPaolo, the former Sassuolo man is a productive footballer as well, especially for someone who is still so young:

The midfield tyro appears destined for a career at the highest level, and according to Calciomercato, Roma are determined to keep him around.

The chance to move to a club like United or City would be tempting. Both have proven world-class managers in charge, can offer a lucrative contract and are in a strong position to challenge for major honours.

Having only just re-signed for Roma, his boyhood club, Pellegrini will surely be keen to stick around at the Stadio Olimpico for a while yet. But after a bright beginning to his second spell with the Giallorossi, those in charge will surely consider upping what is a relatively meagre release clause for some of the continent's biggest spenders.