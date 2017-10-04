Manchester United Striker Romelu Lukaku Named PFA Fans' Player of the Month

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been named the PFA Fans' Player of the Month after a superb September that saw him score seven goals in all competitions.

The Belgian scooped the award ahead of Alvaro Morata, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane who were also nominated:

The Belgium international has been a huge hit since his summer transfer from Everton. His goals have helped propel Manchester United towards the top of the Premier League table, level on points with Manchester City.

The striker's impressive domestic form is highlighted by Squawka:

Lukaku has also made an impact in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League, scoring in the wins over FC Basel and CSKA Moscow in September to ensure the Red Devils kicked off their campaign in style.

As noted by Opta, Lukaku's start to life at Manchester United is almost unparalleled:

The 24-year-old has added pace and power to the United attack and a certain ruthlessness that was lacking last season.

Adam Joseph has also highlighted how effective the combination of Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford has been for Manchester United this season:

Lukaku was outscored by Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane, who finished the month with 13 goals for club and country, as noted by Opta:

However, that does not appear to have impressed supporters who have gone for Lukaku, who is also the Premier League's leading goalscorer going into the international break.