Steven Gerrard 'Frustrated' but 'Confident' of Liverpool Success Under Klopp

Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard has said he is "very confident" Liverpool can enjoy a successful season under Jurgen Klopp despite an inconsistent start.

The Reds lie seventh in the Premier League table, seven points behind leaders Manchester City after seven games.

There is a degree of frustration around the club, having beaten Arsenal 4-0 but been thumped 5-0 by Manchester City and held by Watford, Burnley and Newcastle United.

Goal's Melissa Reddy has highlighted how poor the club's form has been of late:

However, Gerrard has said he has huge faith in Klopp and that the club can put together a winning run, per Michael Kelleher of Sky Sports.

"The league doesn't lie—Liverpool are where they are. But what I would say is I am really enjoying watching the team at the moment.

"I love the manager. I think he has taken this team and the club forward. There is a lot of excitement about.

"I can see Jurgen is a little bit frustrated at the moment but we all are. Of course it could have been a little bit better if chances had gone in or individual errors could have been avoided.

"But we are seven games in and Liverpool are capable of going on a long run of winning games. I am very confident that this season can be a success, whether that be in the league or in Europe or the FA Cup. I am a big, big believer in this manager."

One of Liverpool's problems this season has been a lack of ruthlessness in attack, with the team capable of dominating matches and creating chances but struggling to make their superiority count.

Opta neatly highlight how their ability to convert chances compares with their rivals:

Perhaps the more concerning problem for the Reds, however, is their continued vulnerability in defence.

Liverpool have conceded 12 goals in seven games, and only West Ham United, with 13, and bottom side Crystal Palace, with 17, have a worse defensive record in the top flight.

Klopp's side have not kept a clean sheet since August in all competitions, and ESPN FC's Glenn Price noted just how frail their defence has been:

Centre-back Dejan Lovren has also said he cannot train between matches and has to take painkillers to get through games, per Sportske Novosti (via The Observer).

Liverpool will have to tighten up defensively if they are to taste success this season, and they face a stiff test after the international break when Manchester United, and the Premier League's current leading top scorer Romelu Lukaku, visit Anfield.