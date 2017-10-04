Sam Allardyce to Reportedly Sue the FA After Dismissal as England Manager

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is reportedly ready to take legal action against the Football Association in relation to his sacking a year ago.

Having taken charge of just one game, the 62-year-old was dismissed in September 2016 after he was the subject of a sting from undercover Daily Telegraph reporters in which he provided advice on how to "get around" rules on player transfers. He was in the job for just 67 days.

According to Matt Lawton of the Daily Mail, Allardyce is now ready to chase damages from the FA.

Journalist Nick Harris relayed how the story was covered in the newspaper:

"A 5,000-word letter has been sent to the FA high command of chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn from Allardyce's lawyers," noted Lawton. "…He is said to be furious with subsequent comments from the FA and believes they did not wait until they had the full facts before firing him."

Allardyce's representatives are said to have taken particular issue with suggestions he told the journalists how to evade regulations on player purchases having obtained the full transcript of the meetings. The FA are yet to respond, according to Lawton.

"The lawyers representing Allardyce focus on a claim in the Telegraph report that Allardyce had proposed a scheme that would see a third-party owner receive a share of a player's transfer fee via an agent, which would breach FA rules that prevent third parties sharing in a transfer fee," continued the report.

JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

After England's elimination to Iceland at the 2016 UEFA European Championship, Allardyce was drafted in to replace the departing Roy Hodgson. His spell got off to a fantastic start too, as a last-gasp winner from Adam Lallana saw the team to a 1-0 win over Slovakia.

It proved to be Allardyce's first and only match in charge of the national team before he was given his marching orders and replaced by current boss Gareth Southgate.

Allardyce returned to management at Crystal Palace in December with the team facing a relegation battle, though he was able to steer them away from trouble in trademark fashion before walking away from the position at the end of the campaign.