North Texas Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to ESPN, Michigan St. over Mean Green

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The University of North Texas reportedly plans to send cease-and-desist letters to ESPN and Michigan State University after the network used "Mean Green"—North Texas' nickname—to promote the Spartans' upcoming game against the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines.

According to USA Today's Dan Wolken, North Texas athletics director Wren Baker "confirmed that North Texas' licensing attorneys would send a cease and desist letter to Michigan State and ESPN on Wednesday morning."

That action comes after Baker tweeted at both ESPN and Michigan State indicating the school was prepared to take legal action:

It's not the first time a college has sought to protect its tradition by taking legal action.

In 2015, Texas A&M filed a lawsuit against the Indianapolis Colts to protect the use of the school's iconic "12th man" trademark.

The school took similar action against the Seattle Seahawks in 2006.

However, the two sides have since hammered out agreements that allow the Seahawks to use the trademark on a limited basis.

The most recent deal came in August 2016, when ESPN.com's Darren Rovell reported the Seahawks agreed to pay Texas A&M $140,000 over five years, including $18,000 a year in royalties, for rights to the "12th man" mantra.